Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 3,972 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

