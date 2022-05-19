Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 6,927 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DT stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.
Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.