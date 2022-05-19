Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 6,927 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DT stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

