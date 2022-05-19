Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DT traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. 67,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,857 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,985,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

