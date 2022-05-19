Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
DT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.62. 54,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13.
In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.
