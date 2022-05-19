Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

