Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

