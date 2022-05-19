Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.97% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.
Dynatrace stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.