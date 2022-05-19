Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.56.

DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $284,880,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $100,542,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

