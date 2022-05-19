Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

