Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

DT stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

