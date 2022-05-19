Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Justin Burgess Sells 6,000 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 115.98% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.