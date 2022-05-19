Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

A number of analysts have commented on EXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

