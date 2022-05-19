Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $580.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 114,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

