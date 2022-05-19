easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.05) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.74) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.27 ($8.58).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 490.90 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 570.73. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,130.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

