easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.17) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.05) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.27 ($8.58).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 492.58 ($6.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 535.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 570.73. The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Also, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,130.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.