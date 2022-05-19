easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 815 Price Target at UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 815 ($10.05) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.03) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.27 ($8.58).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 490.90 ($6.05) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024 ($12.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 570.73.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,267.65). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($118,343.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,577 shares of company stock worth $10,625,130.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

