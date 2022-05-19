Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$37.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.48 million.

