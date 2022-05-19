Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Colgate-Palmolive (TSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (TSE:CL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.
About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)
About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet.
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.