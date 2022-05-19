Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

TSE GRA opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The stock has a market cap of C$514.35 million and a P/E ratio of -29.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.77.

NanoXplore Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

