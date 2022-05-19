Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
