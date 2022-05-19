Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.83.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,687,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

