Edmundo Gonzalez Purchases 9,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 9,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $10,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,404.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAI traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,798. Marpai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marpai during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.