Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 212.24%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $2.10 million 87.55 -$41.33 million ($0.51) -3.04 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 14.14 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.99

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lightning eMotors. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,995.16% -24.08% -23.07% Lightning eMotors -385.50% -307.01% -29.98%

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 17 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.