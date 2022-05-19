Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,368. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.