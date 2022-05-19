Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

EA stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock worth $5,514,109 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 121,648 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

