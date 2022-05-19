Element Fleet Management (EFN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

5/11/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$13.50.

4/28/2022 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.58. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.12.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

