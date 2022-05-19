Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,168,312 shares of company stock valued at $332,138,906 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,003,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.