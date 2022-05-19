Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

