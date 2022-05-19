Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.