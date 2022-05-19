Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,650,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 14,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

