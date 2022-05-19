Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to post $221.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.03 million. Endava posted sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $810.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.55 million to $847.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.64 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Endava has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Endava by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after buying an additional 428,558 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Endava by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Endava by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.