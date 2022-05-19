Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Enfusion alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.