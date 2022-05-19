ENN Energy Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $1.03 (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0256 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. ENN Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $92.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

