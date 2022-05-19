Enovix (ENVX) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Enovix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enovix
|N/A
|-$125.87 million
|-8.74
|Enovix Competitors
|$646.25 million
|$19.61 million
|3.65
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enovix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enovix
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Enovix Competitors
|135
|663
|988
|32
|2.50
Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.48%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 79.19%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enovix
|N/A
|-61.76%
|-35.84%
|Enovix Competitors
|-95.41%
|-11.70%
|-4.90%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
