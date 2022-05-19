Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.55. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

