Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

ENV stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -240.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Envestnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

