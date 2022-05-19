Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.46 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

