Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $67.33 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

