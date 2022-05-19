Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

ENV stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

