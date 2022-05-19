Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.80. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

