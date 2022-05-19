EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.22.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

