Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to post $10.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.74 million. Epizyme reported sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $43.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $47.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.01 million, with estimates ranging from $61.40 million to $94.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 614.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 90.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,267,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 66.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,742,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

