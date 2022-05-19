ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

ePlus stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,774,000 after buying an additional 2,665,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ePlus by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 519,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,132,000 after buying an additional 234,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 111,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

