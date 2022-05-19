EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

