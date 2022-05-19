EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EQRx (Get Rating)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQRx (EQRX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQRx (EQRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.