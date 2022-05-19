Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 50 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $637.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $719.49 and its 200 day moving average is $747.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

