Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Century Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Century Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $517.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

