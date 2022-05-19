Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dover Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

DOV stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dover by 181.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 18.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

