Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Energy Services Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.10 million during the quarter.

Essential Energy Services stock opened at C$0.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. Essential Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

