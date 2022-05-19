Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.