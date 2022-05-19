Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

